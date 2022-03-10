G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Up 720.0% in February

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GSQB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. G Squared Ascend II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Get G Squared Ascend II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 291,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.