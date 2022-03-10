FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $86.04 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.