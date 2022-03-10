FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.55.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.36.

RY stock opened at C$137.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.32 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.40.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

