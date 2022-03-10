FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.74. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

GCO stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genesco by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.