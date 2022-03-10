FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.81

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TFW opened at GBX 427.12 ($5.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £500.04 million and a PE ratio of 32.59. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.22) and a one year high of GBX 525 ($6.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

