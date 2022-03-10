FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.81

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TFW opened at GBX 427.12 ($5.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £500.04 million and a PE ratio of 32.59. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.22) and a one year high of GBX 525 ($6.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
FW Thorpe Company Profile (Get Rating)
