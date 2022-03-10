Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $878.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

