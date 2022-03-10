Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Shares Down 9.4%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 1,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

