FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
