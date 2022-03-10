FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

