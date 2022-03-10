Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FRES opened at GBX 760.40 ($9.96) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 741.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 823.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

FRES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 958.13 ($12.55).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

