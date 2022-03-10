Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 400 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in American National Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after buying an additional 7,864,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

