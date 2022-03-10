Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 400 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
