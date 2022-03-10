FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

