FourThought Financial LLC Sells 894 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.