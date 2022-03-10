FourThought Financial LLC Sells 485 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

TSCO stock opened at $224.85 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

