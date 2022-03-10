FourThought Financial LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 783,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 46,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 93,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.