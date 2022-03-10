FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde stock opened at $292.77 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

