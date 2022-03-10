FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,553 shares of company stock valued at $62,637,001 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

