FourThought Financial LLC Has $330,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 821.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,286,000 after acquiring an additional 457,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,457,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

