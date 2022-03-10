FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $67.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

