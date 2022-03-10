ForgeRock Inc’s (NYSE:FORG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 15th

ForgeRock’s (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 15th. ForgeRock had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of FORG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.