ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FORG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

