ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ForgeRock stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

