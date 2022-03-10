Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.65.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

