Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Up 2%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). Approximately 111,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.48. The company has a market cap of £153 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Fonix Mobile alerts:

Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.