Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Up 2%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). Approximately 111,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.48. The company has a market cap of £153 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)
