FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Down 6.1%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 27,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 11,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.