Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

FLNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 17,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,904. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 140.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluent by 103.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

