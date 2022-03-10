Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $94.45. 66,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,979. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

