FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.40.

FSV opened at $135.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $132.42 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after buying an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

