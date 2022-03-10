First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.316 dividend. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

