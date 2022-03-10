First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.90

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.96. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 462,621 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 994,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 943,094 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $22,434,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,043,000 after purchasing an additional 252,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,130,000.

