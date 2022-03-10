First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
