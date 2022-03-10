First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.