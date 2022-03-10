First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $82.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

FSLR opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,411 shares of company stock worth $347,455. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $197,428,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

