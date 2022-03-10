First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.82. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.27. 6,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

