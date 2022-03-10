First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.23.

FM stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,356. The firm has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.29.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,682.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

