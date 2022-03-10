First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $108.44. 974,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

