First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 396 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.19. 116,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,738. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

