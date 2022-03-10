First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Tesla were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla stock traded down $21.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $837.43. 1,327,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $936.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $929.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $841.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

