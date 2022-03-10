First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $7.76 on Thursday, hitting $473.13. 62,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.89 and a 200-day moving average of $421.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.75 and a 12-month high of $477.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

