First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 9,160 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

