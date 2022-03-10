First Hawaiian Bank Buys 601 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.