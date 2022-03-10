First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

