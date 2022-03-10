First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

FBIZ opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.