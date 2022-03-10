FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.