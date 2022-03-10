FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,372. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

