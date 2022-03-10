Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Releases Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.