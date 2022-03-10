Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.94 Million

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to post $19.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.52 million to $20.19 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $83.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

