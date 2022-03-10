Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Richard A. Novak Sells 958 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,324,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 386,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

