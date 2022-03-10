Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $3,871,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.