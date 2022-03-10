Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

