Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

