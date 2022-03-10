Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $248.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.